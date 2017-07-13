Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)
CCA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
92.83CAD
9:00pm BST
92.83CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.13 (+0.14%)
$0.13 (+0.14%)
Prev Close
$92.70
$92.70
Open
$92.90
$92.90
Day's High
$93.52
$93.52
Day's Low
$92.73
$92.73
Volume
47,558
47,558
Avg. Vol
74,501
74,501
52-wk High
$95.21
$95.21
52-wk Low
$60.62
$60.62
About
Cogeco Communications Inc., formerly Cogeco Cable Inc., is a Canada-based communications company. The Company provides residential and business customers with video, Internet and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks. The Company operates through three segments: Canadian broadband services, American... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.59
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$4,615.34
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.50
|Dividend:
|0.43
|Yield (%):
|1.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr
* Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54
Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 billion to expand in the U.S.
Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.
UPDATE 2-Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 bln to expand in the U.S.
July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.
BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems
* Cogeco Communications Inc - substantially all of assets of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion
Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 bln to expand US presence
July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday it would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, to expand its presence in the United States.