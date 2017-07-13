Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA.TO)

BRIEF-Cogeco Communications reports Q3 diluted earnings of C$1.54/shr * Cogeco Communications Inc - Q3 diluted earnings per share C$1.54

Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 billion to expand in the U.S. Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

UPDATE 2-Cogeco to buy MetroCast assets for $1.4 bln to expand in the U.S. July 10 Canadian cable company Cogeco Communications Inc said on Monday its Atlantic Broadband unit would buy MetroCast's assets for about $1.4 billion, expanding its presence in the United States.

BRIEF-Cogeco says Atlantic Broadband to buy Metrocast Cable Systems * Cogeco Communications Inc - ‍substantially all of assets of Metrocast will be purchased for $1.4 billion​