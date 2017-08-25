Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)

Computacenter to return 100 million pounds in fourth quarter, shares soar to 17-year high IT services provider Computacenter said it would return 100 million pounds to shareholders in the fourth quarter, following a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue on favourable currency impact, strong growth in Germany and recovery in the United Kingdom.

