Computacenter PLC (CCC.L)
986.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
986.50
--
--
--
--
112,857
1,094.00
702.50
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.73
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,220.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|122.69
|Dividend:
|7.40
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|14.39
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|16.32
|14.09
Computacenter to return 100 million pounds in fourth quarter, shares soar to 17-year high
IT services provider Computacenter said it would return 100 million pounds to shareholders in the fourth quarter, following a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue on favourable currency impact, strong growth in Germany and recovery in the United Kingdom.
UPDATE 1-UK's Computacenter to return 100 mln pounds in Q4, shares soar to 17-yr high
Aug 25 British IT services provider Computacenter said it would return 100 million pounds ($128 million) to shareholders in the fourth quarter, following a 15 percent rise in first-half revenue on favourable currency impact, strong growth in Germany and recovery in the United Kingdom.
UK's Computacenter revenue up 15 pct on strong growth in Germany
Aug 25 British IT services provider Computacenter said its half-year adjusted revenue rose 15 percent, helped by favourable currency impact and strong growth in Germany.
BRIEF-Computacenter posts HY adjusted pretax profit of 41.9 mln pounds
* HY ADJUSTED REVENUE 1,700.3 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,478.2 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO
Earnings vs. Estimates
