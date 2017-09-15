Edition:
Coca Cola HBC AG (CCH.L)

CCH.L on London Stock Exchange

2,585.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
2,585.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
658,860
52-wk High
2,682.00
52-wk Low
1,602.00

About

Coca Cola HBC AG is a Switzerland-based bottler of Coca-Cola products. The Company's segments include Established markets, including Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Switzerland; Developing markets, including Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland,... (more)

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,369.86
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 365.22
Dividend: 38.71
Yield (%): 1.52

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.95 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.29 10.90
ROE: -- 8.49 14.09

BRIEF-Coca-Cola HBC CEO to take temporary leave of absence for medical treatment

* ‍ceo, dimitris lois, will be taking a temporary leave of absence from company in order to undergo treatment for a medical condition​

15 Sep 2017

Worst day in four months for Britain's FTSE as ex-divs, housebuilders weigh

LONDON, Aug 10 Britain's leading share index suffered its worst day in four months on Thursday as weak housebuilders dragged along with companies going ex-dividend.

10 Aug 2017

Cyclicals and ex-divs send European shares to four-month low

LONDON European shares dropped to their lowest level since late March on Thursday as cyclicals fell and some big stocks went ex-dividend, overshadowing a number of upbeat earnings reports.

10 Aug 2017

Drinks bottler Coke HBC's shares soar after sales surprise

LONDON Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher-than-expected first-half sales on Thursday, helped by price increases, sending its shares up more than 8 percent to all-time highs.

10 Aug 2017

Cyclicals, housebuilders dent Britain's FTSE, Coca Cola HBC rises

LONDON, Aug 10 Britain's leading share index slumped further on Thursday as weak housebuilders dragged along with companies going ex-dividend.

10 Aug 2017

Cyclicals and ex-divs sap European shares amid earnings flurry

LONDON European shares slipped on Thursday as cyclicals fell and some big stocks went ex-dividend, while earnings from firms including Aegon and Coca Cola HBC sparked significant moves.

10 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Aug 10

Aug 10 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 45 points on Thursday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures down 0.01 percent ahead of the cash market open.

10 Aug 2017

Coke HBC sales up on warm weather, late Easter

LONDON, Aug 10 Soft drink bottler Coca-Cola HBC reported higher quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by warm weather in June and a late Easter holiday.

10 Aug 2017
