CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)

CCLb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

63.70CAD
9:15pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.12 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
$63.58
Open
$63.48
Day's High
$63.90
Day's Low
$63.46
Volume
278,856
Avg. Vol
467,327
52-wk High
$71.32
52-wk Low
$43.33

About

CCL Industries Inc. is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): $11,062.83
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 176.70
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 0.74

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.12 10.90
ROE: -- 6.64 14.09

BRIEF-CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln

* CCL Industries Inc - deal for ‍approximately $6.3 million in cash​

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CCL Industries Q2 net income per Class B share $0.63

* Q2 sales c$1.253 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.23 billion

08 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares

* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares

15 Jun 2017

BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc approves five-for-one stock split

* CCL Industries Inc approves a five-for-one stock split and 2017 annual and special meeting results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

10 May 2017

BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13

* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion

09 May 2017
Brambles Limited (BXB.AX) $9.31 --
Rexam PLC (REX.L) -- --
Amcor Limited (AMC.AX) $15.82 --
Ball Corporation (BLL.N) $42.91 +0.61
Greif, Inc. (GEF.N) $56.49 -0.08
Greif, Inc. (GEFb.N) $62.40 -1.05
Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN.OQ) $28.69 +0.08
Winpak Ltd. (WPK.TO) $54.31 -0.02
ZCL Composites Inc. (ZCL.TO) $12.72 +0.01

