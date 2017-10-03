CCL Industries Inc (CCLb.TO)
CCLb.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
63.70CAD
9:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
CCL Industries Inc. is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.66
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$11,062.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|176.70
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|0.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-CCL Industries acquires Chilean venture for about $6.3 mln
* CCL Industries Inc - deal for approximately $6.3 million in cash
BRIEF-CCL Industries Q2 net income per Class B share $0.63
* Q2 sales c$1.253 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.23 billion
BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc announces C$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class B non-voting shares
* CCL Industries Inc announces c$333 million bought deal secondary offering of class b non-voting shares
BRIEF-CCL Industries Inc approves five-for-one stock split
* CCL Industries Inc approves a five-for-one stock split and 2017 annual and special meeting results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-CCL Industries reports Q1 EPS c$0.13
* Q1 sales c$1.062 billion versus I/B/E/S view c$1.05 billion
