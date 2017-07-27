Edition:
Cameco Corp (CCO.TO)

CCO.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

11.26CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-0.97%)
Prev Close
$11.37
Open
$11.36
Day's High
$11.47
Day's Low
$11.25
Volume
636,050
Avg. Vol
1,006,409
52-wk High
$17.65
52-wk Low
$9.93

About

Cameco Corporation (Cameco) is a uranium producer. The Company is primarily engaged in the exploration for and the development, mining, refining, conversion, fabrication and trading of uranium for sale as fuel for generating electricity in nuclear power reactors in Canada and other countries. The Company operates through three... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,688.25
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 395.79
Dividend: 0.08
Yield (%): 3.45

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.08 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -13.90 10.90
ROE: -- -21.64 14.09

Latest News about CCO.TO

Miner Cameco settles U.S. tax spat, bigger Canada fight looms

Canada's Cameco Corp, the world's second-largest uranium producer, said on Thursday it had settled a U.S. tax dispute for a fraction of the original claim, which may bode well for the company's multi-billion-dollar battle with the Canada Revenue Agency.

27 Jul 2017

UPDATE 3-Miner Cameco settles U.S. tax spat, bigger Canada fight looms

July 27 Canada's Cameco Corp, the world's second-largest uranium producer, said on Thursday it had settled a U.S. tax dispute for a fraction of the original claim, which may bode well for the company's multi-billion-dollar battle with the Canada Revenue Agency.

27 Jul 2017

REFILE-Cameco Corp reports small quarterly loss

July 27 Cameco Corp , the world's second-largest uranium miner, reported a small quarterly loss, compared with the year-earlier period when it booked an impairment charge.

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cameco Corp appoints Brian Reilly as Cameco's COO

* Cameco Corp - appointment of Brian Reilly as Cameco's senior vice-president and chief operating officer

11 May 2017

BRIEF-Cameco COO to retire, replaced by Brian Reilly July 1

May 11 Cameco Corp CEO, speaking at the company's annual general meeting:

11 May 2017

UPDATE 2-Uranium miner Cameco posts surprisingly big loss, shares plunge

April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, partly hurt by the termination of a key sales contract, driving shares to a nearly five-month low.

28 Apr 2017

BRIEF-Cameco Q1 adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Q1 earnings per share view c$-0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

28 Apr 2017

Uranium producer Cameco posts loss vs year-ago profit

April 28 Cameco Corp , the world's second-biggest uranium producer, posted a quarterly loss, partly hurt by weak prices and the termination of a contract by Tokyo Electric Power Co.

28 Apr 2017
Competitors

  Price Chg
Priargunskoye Przdtn Grn-Khmk Oby PAO(P) (PGHOI.RTS) -- --
Paladin Energy Ltd (PDN.AX) $0.05 --
Atna Resources Ltd. (ATN.TO) -- --
Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC.A) $1.18 -0.02
Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) $0.69 +0.04
Uranerz Energy Corp (URZ.A) -- --
Westwater Resources Inc (WWR.OQ) $1.05 -0.06

