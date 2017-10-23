Edition:
CCR SA (CCRO3.SA)

CCRO3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

17.91BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ -0.49 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.40
Open
R$ 18.35
Day's High
R$ 18.35
Day's Low
R$ 17.89
Volume
4,033,100
Avg. Vol
5,102,910
52-wk High
R$ 19.32
52-wk Low
R$ 13.22

Chart for

About

CCR SA is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the operation of highways. The Company's activities are divided into five business segments: Highways, which manages and maintains toll roads through numerous concessions, such as AutoBAn, ViaOeste, NovaDutra, RodoNorte, SPVias, Ponte, ViaLagos, RodoAnel Oeste and Renovias;... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 35,390.40
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,020.00
Dividend: 0.20
Yield (%): 3.55

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.89 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.21 10.90
ROE: -- 15.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates