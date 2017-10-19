Edition:
Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)

CDAF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

27.60EUR
3:21pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.16 (+0.58%)
Prev Close
€27.44
Open
€27.50
Day's High
€27.65
Day's Low
€27.48
Volume
4,642
Avg. Vol
12,102
52-wk High
€30.00
52-wk Low
€16.10

Chart for

About

Compagnie des Alpes SA is a France-based holding company active in the tourism and leisure industry in two distinct areas: the operation and maintenance of ski resorts and the operation of family leisure parks and attractions. It equips, maintains and operates ski resorts in the Alps region in France, Italy and Switzerland. Its... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.23
Market Cap(Mil.): €687.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.36
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 1.42

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 59.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.27 10.90
ROE: -- 5.08 14.09

Latest News about CDAF.PA

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes revenue up at 761.5 million euros

* FY REVENUE EUR 761.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 714.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

19 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes signs partnership with Welcome City Lab‍​

* SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH WELCOME CITY LAB‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xwOD8Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kenon Holdings says its unit CDA issues $650 million senior notes ‍​

* Says its subsidiary CDA issues $650 million senior notes ‍​

16 Aug 2017

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21

July 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes 9-month sales rise 7.5 pct to 612.7 million euros

* SALES FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 TOTALING €612.7 MILLION ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, AN INCREASE OF +7.5% VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD ONE YEAR EARLIER Source text: http://bit.ly/2tKnA6T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

20 Jul 2017

Fosun says still eyeing stake in France's Compagnie des Alpes

PARIS Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said on Tuesday.

11 Jul 2017

China's Fortune Fountain Capital to buy French crystal maker Baccarat

PARIS Chinese investment group Fortune Fountain Capital (FFC) said on Friday it has signed an agreement to buy a controlling stake in French crystal maker Baccarat from U.S investment firms Starwood Capital Group and L Catterton.

02 Jun 2017

