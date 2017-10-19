Compagnie des Alpes SA (CDAF.PA)

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes revenue up at 761.5 million euros * FY REVENUE EUR 761.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 714.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes signs partnership with Welcome City Lab‍​ * SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH WELCOME CITY LAB‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2xwOD8Z Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Kenon Holdings says its unit CDA issues $650 million senior notes ‍​ * Says its subsidiary CDA issues $650 million senior notes ‍​

French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on July 21 July 21 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.

BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes 9-month sales rise 7.5 pct to 612.7 million euros * SALES FOR FIRST 9 MONTHS OF FINANCIAL YEAR 2016/2017 TOTALING €612.7 MILLION ON A COMPARABLE BASIS, AN INCREASE OF +7.5% VERSUS THE SAME PERIOD ONE YEAR EARLIER Source text: http://bit.ly/2tKnA6T Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Fosun says still eyeing stake in France's Compagnie des Alpes PARIS, July 11 Chinese conglomerate Fosun is still in talks to buy a stake in French ski resorts and amusement parks operator Compagnie des Alpes and also has a few French consumer goods companies on its radar, Senior Vice-President Jim Jiannong Qian said on Tuesday.

China's Fortune Fountain Capital to buy French crystal maker Baccarat PARIS Chinese investment group Fortune Fountain Capital (FFC) said on Friday it has signed an agreement to buy a controlling stake in French crystal maker Baccarat from U.S investment firms Starwood Capital Group and L Catterton.