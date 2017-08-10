CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)
CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,686.60INR
4:55am BST
1,686.60INR
4:55am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.25 (+0.19%)
Rs3.25 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,683.35
Rs1,683.35
Open
Rs1,678.00
Rs1,678.00
Day's High
Rs1,689.35
Rs1,689.35
Day's Low
Rs1,672.05
Rs1,672.05
Volume
50,906
50,906
Avg. Vol
610,470
610,470
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10
Rs1,060.10
About
CEAT Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps. The Company manufactures radials for a range of vehicles. It offers products for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), motorcycles, scooters, cars, farm vehicles and trailers, off the road (OTR)/specialty vehicles and trucks, among others. It has... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,631.93
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|40.45
|Dividend:
|11.50
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|43.87
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.16
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|3.69
|14.09
BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD
BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct
* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year
BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct
* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees