CEAT Ltd (CEAT.NS)

CEAT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,686.60INR
4:55am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.25 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs1,683.35
Open
Rs1,678.00
Day's High
Rs1,689.35
Day's Low
Rs1,672.05
Volume
50,906
Avg. Vol
610,470
52-wk High
Rs1,947.90
52-wk Low
Rs1,060.10

CEAT Limited is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive tires, tubes and flaps. The Company manufactures radials for a range of vehicles. It offers products for light commercial vehicles (LCVs), motorcycles, scooters, cars, farm vehicles and trailers, off the road (OTR)/specialty vehicles and trucks, among others. It has... (more)

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs70,631.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 40.45
Dividend: 11.50
Yield (%): 0.66

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 43.87 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.16 10.90
ROE: -- 3.69 14.09

BRIEF-CEAT gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

* Gets members' nod for appointment of Anant Vardhan Goenka as MD

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's CEAT Ltd June-qtr consol profit down 98 pct

* June quarter consol profit 16.3 million rupees versus profit of 1.04 billion rupees last year

03 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Ceat March-qtr profit falls about 33 pct

* Consol March quarter total income from operations 16.41 billion rupees

28 Apr 2017
