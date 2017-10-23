Enel Generacion Costanera SA (CEC.BA)
CEC.BA on Buenos Aires Stock Exchange
14.80ARS
23 Oct 2017
14.80ARS
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.25 (-1.66%)
$-0.25 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
$15.05
$15.05
Open
$15.45
$15.45
Day's High
$15.50
$15.50
Day's Low
$14.60
$14.60
Volume
458,745
458,745
Avg. Vol
323,620
323,620
52-wk High
$16.50
$16.50
52-wk Low
$8.30
$8.30
About
Enel Generacion Costanera SA, formerly Central Costanera SA, is an Argentina-based company engaged in the generation and distribution of electric power. The Company operates a thermal power plant in Buenos Aires with units of conventional steam cycle with an installed capacity of around 2,180 megawatts (MW) and a number of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$10,880.82
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|701.99
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09