CESC Ltd (CESC.NS)
CESC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,030.70INR
10:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.10 (+0.40%)
Prev Close
Rs1,026.60
Open
Rs1,027.60
Day's High
Rs1,040.00
Day's Low
Rs1,023.25
Volume
188,349
Avg. Vol
583,099
52-wk High
Rs1,080.00
52-wk Low
Rs533.00
About
CESC Limited is an integrated electrical utility and holding company. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity across approximately 570 square kilometers of licensed area in Kolkata and Howrah, West Bengal. The Company's segments include Power, which is engaged in generation and distribution of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs138,190.70
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|132.56
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.96
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09