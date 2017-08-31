CESP Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP6.SA)
CESP6.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
13.64BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -0.30 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 13.94
Open
R$ 14.00
Day's High
R$ 14.05
Day's Low
R$ 13.62
Volume
1,133,400
Avg. Vol
1,721,658
52-wk High
R$ 19.51
52-wk Low
R$ 12.33
About
CESP-Companhia Energetica de Sao Paulo (CESP) is engaged in planning, construction and generation systems operation, and sale of electricity. The Company operates in the generation and sale of energy segment. The Company has approximately three hydroelectric plants, including Engineer Sergio Motta, which has an installed... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,488.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|327.50
|Dividend:
|0.48
|Yield (%):
|5.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.93
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.96
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.34
|14.09
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Aug 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
Brazil's Equatorial Energia wants to bid for Cesp, sources say
SAO PAULO Brazil's Equatorial Energia SA is among the companies interested in bidding for the control of Companhia Energética de São Paulo, which will be auctioned on Sept. 26, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.
