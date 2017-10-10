Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)

Broadcaster CME posts core profit rise in third quarter PRAGUE, Oct 24 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) posted a 30 percent rise in core profit in the third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising revenue, it said on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03 * Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2017

BRIEF-TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7 pct from 9.8 pct * TCS Capital Management LLC cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7.0 percent as of Oct 6 from a stake of 9.8 percent as of July 10 - SEC filing Source : (http://bit.ly/2yeVRAO) Further company coverage:

Broadcaster CME's core profit rise beats estimates in Q2 PRAGUE, July 25 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) posted a higher-than-expected 14 percent rise in core profit in the second quarter on Tuesday, lifted by gains in its Czech market.

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07 * Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2017

Time Warner's CME to stay in other markets after Croatia, Slovenia exit PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has no plans to exit other markets after striking a deal to sell television stations in Slovenia and Croatia, its co-chief executive told Reuters.

Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) will sell its Croatian and Slovenian operations to United Group's Slovenia Broadband for 230 million euros ($262.18 million) to pay down debt, sending its shares higher.

