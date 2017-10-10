Edition:
Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)

CETV.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

103.60CZK
12:56pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.20Kč (-0.19%)
Prev Close
103.80Kč
Open
104.00Kč
Day's High
104.00Kč
Day's Low
102.65Kč
Volume
61,457
Avg. Vol
82,616
52-wk High
110.00Kč
52-wk Low
55.50Kč

About

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CME Ltd.) is a media and entertainment company operating in Central and Eastern Europe. The Company's assets are held through a series of Dutch and Curacao holding companies. The Company manages its business on a geographical basis, with six segments: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech... (more)

No Ratios Available.

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 24.67 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.31 10.90
ROE: -- 10.87 14.09

Latest News about CETV.PR

Broadcaster CME posts core profit rise in third quarter

PRAGUE, Oct 24 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) posted a 30 percent rise in core profit in the third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising revenue, it said on Tuesday.

7:32am BST

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2017

6:56am BST

BRIEF-TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7 pct from 9.8 pct

* TCS Capital Management LLC cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises ‍​to 7.0 percent as of Oct 6 from a stake of 9.8 percent as of July 10 - SEC filing Source : (http://bit.ly/2yeVRAO) Further company coverage:

10 Oct 2017

Broadcaster CME's core profit rise beats estimates in Q2

PRAGUE, July 25 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) posted a higher-than-expected 14 percent rise in core profit in the second quarter on Tuesday, lifted by gains in its Czech market.

25 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07

* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2017

25 Jul 2017

Time Warner's CME to stay in other markets after Croatia, Slovenia exit

PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has no plans to exit other markets after striking a deal to sell television stations in Slovenia and Croatia, its co-chief executive told Reuters.

10 Jul 2017

Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt

PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) will sell its Croatian and Slovenian operations to United Group's Slovenia Broadband for 230 million euros ($262.18 million) to pay down debt, sending its shares higher.

10 Jul 2017

