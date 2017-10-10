Central European Media Enterprises Ltd (CETV.PR)
103.60CZK
12:56pm BST
-0.20Kč (-0.19%)
103.80Kč
104.00Kč
104.00Kč
102.65Kč
61,457
82,616
110.00Kč
55.50Kč
About
Overall
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|24.67
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.31
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.87
|14.09
Broadcaster CME posts core profit rise in third quarter
PRAGUE, Oct 24 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) posted a 30 percent rise in core profit in the third quarter, boosted by growing television advertising revenue, it said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly loss per share $0.03
* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. reports results for the third quarter and nine months ended september 30, 2017
BRIEF-TCS Capital Management cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises to 7 pct from 9.8 pct
* TCS Capital Management LLC cuts stake in Central European Media Enterprises to 7.0 percent as of Oct 6 from a stake of 9.8 percent as of July 10 - SEC filing Source : (http://bit.ly/2yeVRAO) Further company coverage:
Broadcaster CME's core profit rise beats estimates in Q2
PRAGUE, July 25 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) posted a higher-than-expected 14 percent rise in core profit in the second quarter on Tuesday, lifted by gains in its Czech market.
BRIEF-Central European Media Enterprises Qtrly income attributable to CME per share $0.07
* Central European Media Enterprises Ltd reports results for the second quarter and six months ended june 30, 2017
Time Warner's CME to stay in other markets after Croatia, Slovenia exit
PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has no plans to exit other markets after striking a deal to sell television stations in Slovenia and Croatia, its co-chief executive told Reuters.
Time Warner's CME to stay in other markets after Croatia, Slovenia exit
PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) has no plans to exit other markets after striking a deal to sell television stations in Slovenia and Croatia, its co-chief executive told Reuters.
Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt
PRAGUE Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) will sell its Croatian and Slovenian operations to United Group's Slovenia Broadband for 230 million euros ($262.18 million) to pay down debt, sending its shares higher.
UPDATE 1-Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt
* Shares rise as much as 6 percent in Prague (Adds details, shares, analyst, more on United Group)
Broadcaster CME selling Croatian, Slovenian stations to cut debt
PRAGUE, July 10 Broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) will sell its Croatian and Slovenian operations to United Group's Slovenia Broadband for 230 million euros ($262.18 million) to pay down debt.