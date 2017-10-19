CEZ as (CEZP.PR)

Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ PRAGUE Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ.

INTERVIEW-CEZ holding out for better price in Bulgarian asset sale PRAGUE, Sept 26 Czech utility CEZ has shortlisted five bidders for the sale of its Bulgarian assets and wants to decide on a deal by the end of year or scrap it if it cannot secure the right price, a board member told Reuters.

Czech nuclear envoy says decisions on new units needed by Q1 PRAGUE The Czech government should decide early next year how to build and fund new nuclear reactors to replace coal-fired and nuclear units that will shut down over the next two decades, the country's special envoy for nuclear energy said.

CEZ says focus on renewable, new energy investments, not ruling out bigger deals PRAGUE Czech utility CEZ is close to acquiring a renewable power project in Germany as it pursues a strategy of investing in renewable plants and smaller energy technology firms, while remaining open to a big acquisition if the opportunity arose.

REUTERS SUMMIT-CEZ says focus on renewable, new energy investments, not ruling out bigger deals * For other news from Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit, click on http://www.reuters.com/summit/CentralEasternEuropeInvestment17 (Adds Polish, British renewable markets, quote on split)

UPDATE 2-CEZ supervisory board rejects Czech Coal's offer for Pocerady plant * Pocerady not part of CEZ's core fleet (Adds CEZ, Czech Coal comments, option details)