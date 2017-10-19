Edition:
CEZ as (CEZP.PR)

CEZP.PR on Prague Stock Exchange

456.30CZK
1:16pm BST
Change (% chg)

-1.60Kč (-0.35%)
Prev Close
457.90Kč
Open
456.90Kč
Day's High
458.00Kč
Day's Low
451.20Kč
Volume
170,650
Avg. Vol
427,961
52-wk High
472.50Kč
52-wk Low
392.80Kč

Chart for

About

CEZ as is a Czech Republic-based company engaged in the production and distribution of electricity. The Company’s core businesses are generation and distribution of electricity, electricity trading, generation and distribution of heat, gas trading, and relate activities. The Company’s activities are divided into four segments:... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.24
Market Cap(Mil.): Kč241,557.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 537.99
Dividend: 33.00
Yield (%): 7.35

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 11.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.38 10.90
ROE: -- 17.83 14.09

Latest News about CEZP.PR

Czech election front-runner likely to put stamp on state-owned CEZ

PRAGUE Andrej Babis say he wants to run the Czech Republic like a business, which may mean upheaval is ahead for the country's biggest state-controlled business, the utility CEZ.

19 Oct 2017

INTERVIEW-CEZ holding out for better price in Bulgarian asset sale

PRAGUE, Sept 26 Czech utility CEZ has shortlisted five bidders for the sale of its Bulgarian assets and wants to decide on a deal by the end of year or scrap it if it cannot secure the right price, a board member told Reuters.

26 Sep 2017

Czech nuclear envoy says decisions on new units needed by Q1

PRAGUE The Czech government should decide early next year how to build and fund new nuclear reactors to replace coal-fired and nuclear units that will shut down over the next two decades, the country's special envoy for nuclear energy said.

06 Sep 2017

Czech Republic - Factors To Watch on June 22

PRAGUE, June 22 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Czech financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Czech Republic: GMT + 2 hours) =========================ECONOMIC DATA========================== Real-time economic data releases.................... Summary of economic data and forecasts........... Recently released economic data.................. Previous stories on Cz

22 Jun 2017

CEZ says focus on renewable, new energy investments, not ruling out bigger deals

PRAGUE Czech utility CEZ is close to acquiring a renewable power project in Germany as it pursues a strategy of investing in renewable plants and smaller energy technology firms, while remaining open to a big acquisition if the opportunity arose.

25 May 2017

UPDATE 2-CEZ supervisory board rejects Czech Coal's offer for Pocerady plant

* Pocerady not part of CEZ's core fleet (Adds CEZ, Czech Coal comments, option details)

18 May 2017

UPDATE 1-CEZ firms up 2017 profit outlook after MOL stake boost

PRAGUE, May 11 Czech electricity producer CEZ on Thursday firmed up its net profit forecast for 2017, getting nearly the full amount that had been expected from severing ties with Hungarian group MOL.

11 May 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates