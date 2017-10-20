Edition:
Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)

CFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

25.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$1.51 (+6.26%)
Prev Close
$24.14
Open
$24.43
Day's High
$25.82
Day's Low
$24.40
Volume
697,042
Avg. Vol
325,188
52-wk High
$25.82
52-wk Low
$13.54

Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.17
Market Cap(Mil.): $3,139.07
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 129.71
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 46.09 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.37 10.90
ROE: -- 1.93 14.09

Latest News about CFP.TO

BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Canfor reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Unifor, Public and Private Workers of Canada, Canfor sign tentative agreement

* Unifor, PPWC, and Canfor sign pulp and paper sector tentative agreement

01 Jun 2017
