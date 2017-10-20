Canfor Corp (CFP.TO)
CFP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
25.65CAD
9:00pm BST
25.65CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$1.51 (+6.26%)
$1.51 (+6.26%)
Prev Close
$24.14
$24.14
Open
$24.43
$24.43
Day's High
$25.82
$25.82
Day's Low
$24.40
$24.40
Volume
697,042
697,042
Avg. Vol
325,188
325,188
52-wk High
$25.82
$25.82
52-wk Low
$13.54
$13.54
About
Canfor Corporation is an integrated forest products company. The Company produces softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, wood pellets and energy. Its segments include lumber, and pulp and paper. Its lumber segment includes logging operations, and manufacturing and sale... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$3,139.07
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|129.71
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|46.09
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.37
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Canfor reports Q3 adjusted earnings per share c$0.65
* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Canfor reports Q2 adjusted earnings per share C$0.78
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.54 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
BRIEF-Unifor, Public and Private Workers of Canada, Canfor sign tentative agreement
* Unifor, PPWC, and Canfor sign pulp and paper sector tentative agreement