Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW.TO)
CFW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
4.50CAD
9:00pm BST
4.50CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.11 (-2.39%)
$-0.11 (-2.39%)
Prev Close
$4.61
$4.61
Open
$4.63
$4.63
Day's High
$4.64
$4.64
Day's Low
$4.38
$4.38
Volume
310,154
310,154
Avg. Vol
668,326
668,326
52-wk High
$5.34
$5.34
52-wk Low
$2.23
$2.23
About
Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|3.31
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$685.24
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|136.77
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|84.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.52
|14.09
BRIEF-Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities
* Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities
BRIEF-Calfrac posts Q1 loss per share C$0.14
* Calfrac announces first quarter results and update on 2017 capital program