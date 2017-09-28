Edition:
United Kingdom

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (CFW.TO)

CFW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.50CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.11 (-2.39%)
Prev Close
$4.61
Open
$4.63
Day's High
$4.64
Day's Low
$4.38
Volume
310,154
Avg. Vol
668,326
52-wk High
$5.34
52-wk Low
$2.23

Chart for

About

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. is a provider of specialized oilfield services. The Company operates through four geographical segments: Canada, the United States, Russia and Latin America. Its services include hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing and other well stimulation services. The Canadian segment provides fracturing... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.31
Market Cap(Mil.): $685.24
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 136.77
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 84.16 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.65 10.90
ROE: -- 5.52 14.09

Latest News about CFW.TO

BRIEF-Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

* Calfrac announces extension and amendment of credit facilities

28 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Calfrac posts Q1 loss per share C$0.14

* Calfrac announces first quarter results and update on 2017 capital program

26 Apr 2017
» More CFW.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates