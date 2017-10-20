Edition:
Canfor Pulp Products Inc (CFX.TO)

CFX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

14.08CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.21 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$13.87
Open
$13.99
Day's High
$14.10
Day's Low
$13.63
Volume
31,778
Avg. Vol
28,786
52-wk High
$14.20
52-wk Low
$9.45

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. is a supplier of pulp and paper products. The Company operates through two segments: Pulp and Paper. The Company's Pulp segment includes its four pulp mills: the Northwood pulp mill, the Intercontinental pulp mill, pulp produced at the Prince George pulp and paper mill, and the Taylor pulp mill. The... (more)

Beta: 0.63
Market Cap(Mil.): $910.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 65.28
Dividend: 0.06
Yield (%): 1.79

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 164.76 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.64 10.90
ROE: -- 3.49 14.09

BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products reports Q3 EPS of $0.19​

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces third quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend

20 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Canfor Pulp Products qtrly earnings per share $0.31

* Canfor Pulp Products Inc announces second quarter 2017 results and quarterly dividend

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Canfor pulp announces Northwood and Taylor pulp mill energy projects

* Canfor Pulp announces Northwood and Taylor pulp mill energy projects

26 Jul 2017
