Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas (CGAS5.SA)
CGAS5.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
51.81BRL
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
R$ -1.14 (-2.15%)
Prev Close
R$ 52.95
Open
R$ 53.01
Day's High
R$ 53.01
Day's Low
R$ 51.60
Volume
52,900
Avg. Vol
78,242
52-wk High
R$ 59.99
52-wk Low
R$ 43.53
About
Companhia de Gas de Sao Paulo Comgas, formerly known as Companhia Paulista de Servico de Gas, is a Brazil-based company primarily engaged in the distribution of natural gas. The Company's activities are divided into six business segments: Residential, which supplies piped natural gas to households; Commercial, which maintains... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 6,624.97
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|130.04
|Dividend:
|3.38
|Yield (%):
|8.69
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|16.18
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.65
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.51
|14.09
Brazil's Cosan to buy Shell's Comgas stake for $365 million
SAO PAULO Brazilian energy conglomerate Cosan SA Industria e Comércio agreed on Tuesday to pay its partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc 1.16 billion reais (276.52 million pounds) for a 16.8 percent stake in gas distribution company Companhia de Gás de São Paulo, or Comgás.
