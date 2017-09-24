Edition:
United Kingdom

China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd (CGG.TO)

CGG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.09CAD
4:32pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.02 (-0.95%)
Prev Close
$2.11
Open
$2.09
Day's High
$2.12
Day's Low
$2.08
Volume
93,260
Avg. Vol
740,738
52-wk High
$3.67
52-wk Low
$1.82

Chart for

About

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. is principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and mining of mineral reserves in China. The Company operates its business through two segments. The Mine-Produced Gold segment is engaged in the production of gold bullion through the Company’s integrated processes.... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): $818.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 396.41
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about CGG.TO

Gold companies take a shine to China's Silk Road

TIANJIN, China Sept 24 As far as China's miners are concerned, the modern-day Silk Road is paved with gold.

24 Sep 2017

BRIEF-China Gold International announces issuance of $500 mln corporate bond

June 27 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

28 Jun 2017

BRIEF-China Gold International Resources Corp enters new financial services agreement with China Gold Finance

May 29 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd

29 May 2017

BRIEF-China Gold International Resources entered into new financial services agreement

May 26 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:

26 May 2017

BRIEF-China Gold qtrly net profit $6.4 mln vs net loss of $3.5 mln

May 12 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd

12 May 2017

China gold reserves unchanged at end-April

BEIJING, May 7 China's gold reserves were unchanged at 59.24 million ounces in April, the country's central bank said on Sunday. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Stella Qiu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

07 May 2017
» More CGG.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates