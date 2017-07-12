Edition:
Beneteau SA (CHBE.PA)

CHBE.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

15.10EUR
3:18pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.04 (+0.27%)
Prev Close
€15.06
Open
€15.10
Day's High
€15.17
Day's Low
€15.05
Volume
40,382
Avg. Vol
36,911
52-wk High
€15.95
52-wk Low
€9.40

About

Beneteau SA is a France-based holding company of the group engaged in the construction and sale of recreational boats and mobile leisure homes. The Group is organized into two divisions, including Boats, specialized in the design, production and marketing of recreational boats and luxury yachts, and Housing, engaged in the... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.08
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,229.43
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 82.79
Dividend: 0.10
Yield (%): 0.67

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.06 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.93 10.90
ROE: -- 10.66 14.09

Latest News about CHBE.PA

BRIEF-Beneteau Q3 reveue eur 422.9 million

* Q3 REVEUE EUR 422.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 371.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

12 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Beneteau FY net loss group share narrows to 4.0 million euros

* FY consolidated revenue EUR 430.3 million ($467.91 million) versus EUR 348.1 million year ago

27 Apr 2017
