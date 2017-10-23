Edition:
Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (CHDRAUIB.MX)

CHDRAUIB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

36.70MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.03%)
Prev Close
$36.71
Open
$37.58
Day's High
$37.86
Day's Low
$36.51
Volume
250,470
Avg. Vol
537,559
52-wk High
$42.98
52-wk Low
$35.08

Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company primarily engaged in the retail and real estate sectors. The Company’s activities are structured into three business areas: Self Service Mexico, which includes a network of over 140 Chedraui and 39 Super Chedraui supermarkets located in over 20 Mexican states; Self... (more)

Beta: 1.32
Market Cap(Mil.): $35,546.01
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 961.22
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 0.89

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.65 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.01 10.90
ROE: -- 7.85 14.09

