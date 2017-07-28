Edition:
Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd (CHLA.NS)

CHLA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,176.00INR
10:25am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs34.40 (+3.01%)
Prev Close
Rs1,141.60
Open
Rs1,149.00
Day's High
Rs1,183.90
Day's Low
Rs1,140.75
Volume
798,935
Avg. Vol
236,166
52-wk High
Rs1,219.55
52-wk Low
Rs804.05

About

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited is a diversified non-banking finance company. The Company provides vehicle finance, home loans and corporate mortgage loans, small and medium enterprises (SME) loans, investment advisory services, stock broking and a range of other financial services. The Company focuses on... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs174,759.70
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 156.30
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.49

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

Latest News about CHLA.NS

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Co gets members' nod for allotment of NCDs worth 115 bln rupees

July 28 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance June-qtr consol profit rises

July 27 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd

27 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment and Finance March qtr consol profit rises

April 28 Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd

28 Apr 2017
