Edition:
United Kingdom

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (CHMB.NS)

CHMB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

149.40INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.25 (+2.22%)
Prev Close
Rs146.15
Open
Rs146.90
Day's High
Rs155.00
Day's Low
Rs146.90
Volume
2,170,541
Avg. Vol
927,889
52-wk High
Rs157.50
52-wk Low
Rs53.55

Chart for

About

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited offers urea and di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP). The Company's segments include Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs segment, Own Manufactured Phosphoric Acid segment, Shipping segment and Software & Others segment. The Fertilisers and other Agri-inputs segment includes manufacture and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.92
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs59,829.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 416.21
Dividend: 1.90
Yield (%): 1.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates