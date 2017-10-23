Edition:
Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)

CHOO.L

229.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
229.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,259,810
52-wk High
236.00
52-wk Low
120.00

About

Jimmy Choo PLC is a shoe company. The Company offers women's shoes, handbags, small leather goods, scarves, sunglasses, eyewear, belts, fragrance and men's shoes. The Company operates through three segments: Retail (including online), Wholesale and Other. The Retail segment's revenue is generated through the sale of goods to end... (more)

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): £895.62
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 389.74
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 35.71 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.07 10.90
ROE: -- 11.71 14.09

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo says ‍scheme for Michael Kors deal to become effective on Nov. 1

* ‍SCHEME IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Oct 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)

BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

05 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Michael Kors enters into first amendment to its second amended

* Michael Kors - on october 4, 2017, co entered into first amendment to second amended and restated senior unsecured credit facility, dated Aug 2017‍​

05 Oct 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

Sept 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

18 Sep 2017

Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover

Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .

18 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Jimmy Choo shareholders approve takeover by Michael Kors

* General meeting to consider deal with michael kors was held on monday and co's investors voted to approve special resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

18 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs

Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.

07 Sep 2017
