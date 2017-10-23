Jimmy Choo PLC (CHOO.L)
229.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
229.70
--
--
--
--
1,259,810
236.00
120.00
About
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£895.62
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|389.74
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.71
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.07
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.71
|14.09
BRIEF-Jimmy Choo says scheme for Michael Kors deal to become effective on Nov. 1
* SCHEME IN RELATION TO ACQUISITION BY MICHAEL KORS IS NOW EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON 1 NOVEMBER 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 10)
BRUSSELS, Oct 10 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
* MICHAEL KORS HOLDINGS LIMITED ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING
BRIEF-Michael Kors enters into first amendment to its second amended
* Michael Kors - on october 4, 2017, co entered into first amendment to second amended and restated senior unsecured credit facility, dated Aug 2017
Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Sept 18 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favor of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .
Jimmy Choo shareholders approve Michael Kors takeover
Sept 18 Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc on Monday said its shareholders voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors Holdings Ltd .
BRIEF-Jimmy Choo shareholders approve takeover by Michael Kors
* General meeting to consider deal with michael kors was held on monday and co's investors voted to approve special resolution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-Interparfums' profit leaps despite higher marketing costs
Sept 7 France's Interparfums' first-half operating profit jumped 53 percent as higher marketing and advertising costs were outweighed by profit from in-house brands, its deal with luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo and an improved profit margin.
Earnings vs. Estimates
- Are these today's top growth buys?
- Time to invest in Burberry Group plc, Mulberry Group plc and Jimmy Choo plc?
- Are Jimmy Choo plc, Servelec Group plc, Aveva Group plc and Severfield plc 'buys' after today's updates?
- Will a slowing China cause pain for ARM Holdings plc, Jimmy Choo plc and Standard Life plc?
- Why BAE Systems plc, Micro Focus International plc And Jimmy Choo PLC Could Help You Retire Early
- Should You Sell HSBC Holdings plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc And Jimmy Choo PLC On China Fears?