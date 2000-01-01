Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CHPC.NS)
CHPC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
453.60INR
10:27am BST
453.60INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.75 (+2.20%)
Rs9.75 (+2.20%)
Prev Close
Rs443.85
Rs443.85
Open
Rs440.00
Rs440.00
Day's High
Rs456.00
Rs456.00
Day's Low
Rs440.00
Rs440.00
Volume
427,688
427,688
Avg. Vol
1,002,342
1,002,342
52-wk High
Rs467.00
Rs467.00
52-wk Low
Rs226.65
Rs226.65
About
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited (CPCL) is a holding company. The Company operates in downstream petroleum sector. CPCL has approximately two refineries with a combined refining capacity of over 11.5 million tons per annum (MMTPA). The Manali Refinery has a capacity of approximately 10.5 MMTPA and is a refinery with fuel,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.81
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs61,619.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|148.91
|Dividend:
|21.00
|Yield (%):
|5.07
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.28
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.95
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.87
|14.09