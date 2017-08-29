Chesswood Group Ltd (CHW.TO)
CHW.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
12.75CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Chesswood Group Limited is engaged in financial services businesses. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment Financing-U.S. and Equipment Financing-Canada. The Equipment Financing-U.S. segment is involved in small-ticket equipment leasing and lending to small businesses. The Equipment Financing-Canada segment... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$203.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.57
|Dividend:
|0.07
|Yield (%):
|6.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.56
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.09
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|4.64
|14.09
BRIEF-Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility
* Chesswood exercises additional accordion funds under credit facility
BRIEF-Chesswood renews normal course issuer bid and initiates automatic share purchase plan
* Chesswood - TSX accepted notice of intention to conduct normal course issuer bid to enable purchase up to 1.08 million of 16.6 million common shares outstanding
BRIEF-Chesswood reports record Q2 operating earnings of $9.3 mln
* Chesswood reports record second quarter operating earnings of $9.3 million
BRIEF-Chesswood Group Q1 EPS from continuing operations $0.26
* Qtrly earnings per share - basic $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: