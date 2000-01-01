Edition:
Credit Agricole Egypt SAE (CIEB.CA)

CIEB.CA on Cairo Stock Exchange

41.10EGP
1:26pm BST
Change (% chg)

£0.07 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
£41.03
Open
£41.00
Day's High
£41.12
Day's Low
£40.01
Volume
52,612
Avg. Vol
185,248
52-wk High
£52.50
52-wk Low
£20.00

Chart for

About

Credit Agricole Egypt SAE is an Egypt-based bank engaged in the provision of corporate banking, retail, and investment banking services in the Arab Republic of Egypt and foreign countries, through its head office and a network of 73 branches. The Bank is organized into four business segments: the Large, medium, and small... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): £13,991.26
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 310.92
Dividend: 1.84
Yield (%): 3.68

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates