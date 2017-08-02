Cielo SA (CIEL3.SA)
21.70BRL
23 Oct 2017
R$ -0.81 (-3.60%)
R$ 22.51
R$ 22.50
R$ 22.55
R$ 21.70
5,803,300
6,003,984
R$ 27.69
R$ 20.36
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.51
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 59,036.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|2,716.81
|Dividend:
|0.37
|Yield (%):
|3.08
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|28.30
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|10.02
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.92
|14.09
Brazil's Cielo sees competition from smaller firms easing
SAO PAULO, Aug 2 Competition from smaller payment processing firms in Brazil should ease soon, mitigating the impact of a declining base of point-of-sale machines amid a recession that has triggered massive store closures, executives at Cielo SA said on Wednesday.
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo cuts targets as recession tames sales, costs
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment processor, cut targets for expense and capital spending growth this year, citing slowing inflation and declining client rentals of point-of-sale machines stemming from a harsh recession.
Brazil's Cielo beats profit estimates as financial expenses slump
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 Cielo SA beat second-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, reflecting declining debt-servicing costs at Brazil's largest payment processing firm and better-than-expected revenue at a credit card venture and a U.S.-based payment solutions unit.
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cielo beats estimates despite revenue decline
SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as rising financial gains helped offset declining revenue and income from receivable prepayments at Brazil's biggest payment solutions firm.
Brazil's Cielo beats 1st-qtr profit estimates despite revenue decline
SAO PAULO, May 2 Cielo SA, Brazil's largest payment solutions firm, beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as declining financial expenses helped offset falling revenue and income from receivable prepayments.