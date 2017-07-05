Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA (CIH.CS)
CIH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange
292.00MAD
1:18pm BST
292.00MAD
1:18pm BST
Change (% chg)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
null0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
null292.00
null292.00
Open
null292.00
null292.00
Day's High
null292.00
null292.00
Day's Low
null292.00
null292.00
Volume
120
120
Avg. Vol
3,908
3,908
52-wk High
null338.00
null338.00
52-wk Low
null260.00
null260.00
About
Credit Immobilier et Hotelier SA is a Morocco-based company providing banking and financial services. Its portfolio includes banking products such as loans, credit card facility, as well as insurance and assistance, among others. Its services are targeted at various clients, including individuals, professionals and corporate... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.93
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|7,668.45
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.61
|Dividend:
|14.00
|Yield (%):
|4.86
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
Fitch Affirms Credit Immobilier et Hotelier at 'BB+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Immobilier et Hotelier (CIH) Long- and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), respectively at 'BB+' and 'B'. Fitch has also affirmed CIH's Viability Rating (VR) at 'bb-', National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings, respectively of 'AA-(mar)' and 'F1+(mar)' and Support Rating at '3'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term ratings are Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of