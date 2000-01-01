Consolidated Infrastructure Group Ltd (CILJ.J)
CILJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,184.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
1,184.00ZAc
2:16pm BST
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+0.77%)
9.00 (+0.77%)
Prev Close
1,175.00
1,175.00
Open
1,150.00
1,150.00
Day's High
1,199.00
1,199.00
Day's Low
1,145.00
1,145.00
Volume
9,893
9,893
Avg. Vol
259,780
259,780
52-wk High
2,444.00
2,444.00
52-wk Low
1,077.00
1,077.00
About
Consolidated Infrastructure Group Limited is a South Africa-based infrastructure-focused company. The Company is focused primarily on the portfolio of operations, including services and materials in power and electrical, oil and gas, building materials and the railway sector. The Company's segments include Building Materials,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,546.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|202.09
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09