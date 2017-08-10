Cineworld Group PLC (CINE.L)

UK's Cineworld half-year revenue rises 17.8 percent British cinema operator Cineworld Group Plc said half-year revenue rose 17.8 percent, boosted by strong box office performance of movie titles such as "Beauty and the Beast", "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and "The Fate of the Furious".

BRIEF-Cineworld Group says interim dividend 6 pence per share * H1 REVENUE AT 420.2 MILLION STG VERSUS 356.7 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

