CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)

CIX.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

28.52CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.20 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
$28.32
Open
$28.36
Day's High
$28.55
Day's Low
$28.31
Volume
493,830
Avg. Vol
434,235
52-wk High
$29.94
52-wk Low
$23.52

About

CI Financial Corp. (CI) is a wealth management and investment fund company. The Company is engaged in management, marketing, distribution and administration of mutual funds, segregated funds, exchange-traded funds, structured products and other fee-earning investment products for Canadian investors. CI operates through two... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.72
Market Cap(Mil.): $7,718.75
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 277.95
Dividend: 0.12
Yield (%): 5.08

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 200.77 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.51 10.90
ROE: -- 9.82 14.09

Latest News about CIX.TO

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍preliminary assets under management at September 30, 2017 of $121.4 billion and total assets of $162.1 billion​

02 Oct 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial announces new debenture financing

* CI Financial Corp - ‍Entered into an agreement to sell debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $250 million​

21 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial makes a strategic investment in financial technology with the acquisition of BBS Securities

* CI Financial Corp - ‍terms of transaction were not disclosed.​

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CI financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍Reported preliminary assets under management at August 31, 2017 of $120.5 billion and total assets of $160.7 billion.​

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial Corp says ‍DDJ High Yield Fund was terminated effective Aug. 15​

* CI Financial Corp - ‍DDJ High Yield Fund was terminated effective August 15, 2017​

16 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial reports Q2 sales C$3.8 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial to buy Sentry Investments

* CI Financial acquires leading independent canadian investment firm Sentry Investments

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

* CI Financial Corp - ‍reported preliminary assets under management at July 31, 2017 of $120.4 billion and total assets of $160.5 billion.​

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial renews normal course issuer bid

* CI Financial Corp says is expected that purchases under normal course issuer bid may commence on June 18, 2017 and will terminate on June 17, 2018

13 Jun 2017

BRIEF-CI Financial reports assets under management

* Says ‍preliminary assets under management at May 31, 2017 of $123.3 billion and total assets of $164.0 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

01 Jun 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates