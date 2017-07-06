Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)
4.18CAD
9:00pm BST
$-0.06 (-1.42%)
$4.24
$4.25
$4.29
$4.17
537,701
799,546
$10.81
$3.76
About
Overall
|Beta:
|3.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$490.94
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|110.32
|Dividend:
|0.04
|Yield (%):
|9.44
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09
BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada
* Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition
* Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition
CORRECTED-Canada's Cenovus facing tough market for critical asset sales
CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Cenovus Energy Inc's efforts to sell C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of energy assets, already facing a rocky road because weak oil prices are depressing the appetite for deals, has become complicated by the surprise departure of its chief executive officer, fund managers said.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy stocks, hurt by oil, lead declines
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.
CANADA STOCKS-TSX down as lower oil prices weigh on energy stocks
TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, weighed by weakness in energy stocks due to lower oil prices and a drop in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.
Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 million
CALGARY, Alberta U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd to focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.
Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 mln
CALGARY, Alberta, June 1 U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd so it can focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Cardinal Energy Q1 earnings per share $0.10
* Production averaged 14,600 boe/d in Q4/16, 15,200 boe/d in Q1/17; currently producing approximately 17,000 boe/d