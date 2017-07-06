Cardinal Energy Ltd (CJ.TO)

BRIEF-Apache announces strategic exit from Canada * Apache Corp - also in June, Apache sold assets at Midale and House mountain, located in Saskatchewan and Alberta, to Calgary-based Cardinal Energy Ltd

BRIEF-Cardinal Energy closes Light Oil acquisition * Cardinal Energy Ltd announces closing of Light Oil acquisition

CORRECTED-Canada's Cenovus facing tough market for critical asset sales CALGARY, Alberta, June 21 Cenovus Energy Inc's efforts to sell C$5 billion ($3.8 billion) of energy assets, already facing a rocky road because weak oil prices are depressing the appetite for deals, has become complicated by the surprise departure of its chief executive officer, fund managers said.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips as energy stocks, hurt by oil, lead declines TORONTO, June 2 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday, dragged lower by weakness in energy stocks as oil prices fell and a modest dip in heavyweight financial shares after U.S. jobs growth came in below expectations.

Apache sells Canadian oil assets to Cardinal for C$330 million CALGARY, Alberta U.S. oil and gas producer Apache Corp is selling Canadian light oil assets to Canada's Cardinal Energy Ltd to focus on high-growth areas like the Permian basin shale play, an Apache spokesman said on Thursday.

