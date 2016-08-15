Clarkson PLC (CKN.L)
CKN.L on London Stock Exchange
2,950.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
2,950.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
2,950.00
2,950.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
33,189
33,189
52-wk High
3,033.00
3,033.00
52-wk Low
1,910.00
1,910.00
About
Clarkson PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which provides integrated shipping services. The Company's segments include Broking, Financial, Support and Research. The Company's Broking division represents services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation by sea of a range of cargoes. It also represents... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.56
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£884.32
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|30.23
|Dividend:
|23.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.78
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|-4.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|-12.61
|14.09
Earnings vs. Estimates
