Edition:
United Kingdom

Clariant Chemicals India Ltd (CLAC.NS)

CLAC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

615.00INR
10:27am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs8.50 (+1.40%)
Prev Close
Rs606.50
Open
Rs603.70
Day's High
Rs618.70
Day's Low
Rs603.50
Volume
16,329
Avg. Vol
21,732
52-wk High
Rs822.00
52-wk Low
Rs563.25

Chart for

About

Clariant Chemicals (India) Limited is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals. The Company has classified its range of products into two business segments: Pigments and Colors, and Dyes and Specialty Chemicals. The Pigments and Colors segment includes pigments, pigment preparations, additives and masterbatches. The Dyes... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.98
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs13,622.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 23.08
Dividend: 25.00
Yield (%): 4.24

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.51 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.25 10.90
ROE: -- 24.94 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates