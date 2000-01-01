City Lodge Hotels Ltd (CLHJ.J)
CLHJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
12,965.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
12,965.00ZAc
1:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
65.00 (+0.50%)
65.00 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
12,900.00
12,900.00
Open
12,905.00
12,905.00
Day's High
13,000.00
13,000.00
Day's Low
12,775.00
12,775.00
Volume
35,757
35,757
Avg. Vol
44,027
44,027
52-wk High
16,300.00
16,300.00
52-wk Low
12,350.00
12,350.00
About
City Lodge Hotels Limited operates in the selected service hotel sector. The Company owns or leases and manages hotels. The Company is engaged in the business of hotel operations, food and beverages, hotel administration and customer relationship management. The Company has approximately five distinct brands, which has over... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,838.25
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|43.57
|Dividend:
|228.00
|Yield (%):
|3.73
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|59.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.27
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|5.08
|14.09