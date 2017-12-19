Clientele Ltd (CLIJ.J)
CLIJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,901.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
1,901.00ZAc
19 Dec 2017
Change (% chg)
76.00 (+4.16%)
76.00 (+4.16%)
Prev Close
1,825.00
1,825.00
Open
1,825.00
1,825.00
Day's High
2,475.00
2,475.00
Day's Low
1,825.00
1,825.00
Volume
54,706
54,706
Avg. Vol
16,175
16,175
52-wk High
2,475.00
2,475.00
52-wk Low
1,002.00
1,002.00
About
Clientele Limited is a holding company. The Company, through Clientele Life, markets, distributes and underwrites insurance and investment products and invests funds derived therefrom and accounts for Company's earnings and assets. It also provides personal and business lines legal insurance policies underwritten, through... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.12
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R5,582.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|334.28
|Dividend:
|115.00
|Yield (%):
|6.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.18
|16.44
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.62
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|14.20
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.