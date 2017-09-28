Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX.MC)
BRIEF-Cellnex wins 4-year contract from Maritime Rescue
* SAYS WINS CONTRACT FROM MARITIME RESCUE FOR GLOBAL MARITIME DISTRESS AND SAFETY SYSTEM IN SPAIN
Fitch: Cellnex Leverage Trajectory Still a Risk Following Alticom Acquisition
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Cellnex Telecom S.A.'s potential acquisition of Alticom has a strong long-term operational rationale but the company's leverage trajectory remains a risk to its rating (BBB-/Negative). Cellnex announced it intends to acquire Alticom, a Dutch telecommunication and broadcast tower operator for EUR133 million. The acquisition aims to build on Cellnex's existing presence in the Netherland
BRIEF-Cellnex buys Dutch Alticom to expand 5G capabilities
* BUYS ALTICOM WITH INVESTMENT OF 133 MILLION EUROS PAID WITH CASH IN HAND
BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom H1 net profit down at 19 mln euros
* H1 REVENUE 379 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 338 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
Fitch Revises Cellnex's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-'
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Spain-based Cellnex Telecom S.A.'s (Cellnex) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The Negative Outlook follows Cellnex's plan to acquire a 54% stake in Swiss Towers AG for EUR171 million, which Fitch believes will likely be successfully completed. Cellnex intends to fund the acquisition using exist
BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom buys Swiss Towers AG in consortium, for 430 mln euros
* SAYS BUYS SWISS TOWERS FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 430 MILLION EUROS
BRIEF-Sunrise Communications Group enters into definitive agreement with consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A.
* ENTERS INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH A CONSORTIUM LED BY CELLNEX, STRENGTHENING NETWORK
BRIEF-Cellnex Telecom Q1 revenue up 15 pct YoY
* Q1 revenue 189 million euros ($205 million) versus 165 million euros year ago