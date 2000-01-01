Clearwater Seafoods Inc (CLR.TO)
CLR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
8.80CAD
8:59pm BST
8.80CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.07 (-0.79%)
$-0.07 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
$8.87
$8.87
Open
$8.85
$8.85
Day's High
$8.87
$8.87
Day's Low
$8.56
$8.56
Volume
111,993
111,993
Avg. Vol
75,319
75,319
52-wk High
$14.55
$14.55
52-wk Low
$8.56
$8.56
About
Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated is a seafood company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of assets and property in connection with the harvesting, processing, distribution and marketing of seafood. The Company's segment includes integrated operations for harvesting, processing and distribution of seafood... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|-0.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$579.89
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|63.93
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|2.21
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.16
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.97
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|8.46
|14.09