Edition:
United Kingdom

Clover Industries Ltd (CLRJ.J)

CLRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,338.00ZAc
1:07pm BST
Change (% chg)

10.00 (+0.75%)
Prev Close
1,328.00
Open
1,340.00
Day's High
1,340.00
Day's Low
1,315.00
Volume
48,107
Avg. Vol
209,863
52-wk High
2,050.00
52-wk Low
1,130.00

Chart for

About

Clover Industries Limited is a consumer goods and products company. The Company's segments include Dairy Fluids; Dairy Concentrated Products; Ingredients; Non-alcoholic Beverages; Fermented Products and Desserts, and Other. The Dairy Fluid segment provides dairy fluid products and other dairy fluid replacement products. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): R2,320.56
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 190.84
Dividend: 24.21
Yield (%): 5.36

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.44 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 12.37 10.90
ROE: -- 15.76 14.09

Latest News about CLRJ.J

BRIEF-Clover Industries Ffrantz Scheepers appointed new CFO designate

* CLOVER INDUSTRIES LTD - ‍FRANTZ SCHEEPERS APPOINTED AS NEW CFO DESIGNATE, EFFECTIVE 1 NOVEMBER 2017​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Clover Industries' financial director steps down

* ELTON RONALD BOSCH, FINANCIAL DIRECTOR, HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION FOR PERSONAL REASONS AND IN ORDER TO PURSUE OTHER INTERESTS

26 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Clover Industries sees full-year HEPS down between 50-65 pct

* Fy headline earnings per share ("heps") is expected to be between 50.0% and 65.0% lower than year ago

29 May 2017
» More CLRJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates