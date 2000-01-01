Clicks Group Ltd (CLSJ.J)
CLSJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
15,478.00ZAc
2:17pm BST
15,478.00ZAc
2:17pm BST
Change (% chg)
-67.00 (-0.43%)
-67.00 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
15,545.00
15,545.00
Open
15,539.00
15,539.00
Day's High
15,600.00
15,600.00
Day's Low
15,359.00
15,359.00
Volume
191,235
191,235
Avg. Vol
527,755
527,755
52-wk High
16,333.00
16,333.00
52-wk Low
11,000.00
11,000.00
About
Clicks Group Limited is a retail-led healthcare company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Distribution. Through retail brands, such as Clicks, GNC, The Body Shop, Claire's and Musica, it has over 690 stores across southern Africa. Clicks is a pharmacy, health and beauty retailer with over 500 stores and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.58
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R38,046.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|245.97
|Dividend:
|88.00
|Yield (%):
|1.84
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09