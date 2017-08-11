Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG.TO)
CMG.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
10.10CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
$10.05
Open
$10.05
Day's High
$10.12
Day's Low
$9.99
Volume
46,716
Avg. Vol
100,393
52-wk High
$11.32
52-wk Low
$8.20
About
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) is a Canada-based computer software technology company serving the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software segment. The Company is a supplier of process reservoir modelling software with a blue chip customer base of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.42
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$778.92
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|80.30
|Dividend:
|0.10
|Yield (%):
|4.12
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.11
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.93
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|14.41
|14.09
CANADA STOCKS-North Korea tensions weigh on TSX futures
Aug 11 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Friday as the escalating war of words between the United States and North Korea drove investors toward the yen, Swiss franc and gold.
BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group posts Q2 earnings c$0.06/shr
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group announces voting results of election of directors
* Computer modelling group announces voting results of election of directors and new chair appointment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Computer Modelling Group Ltd posts Q4 earnings $0.07/shr
* Computer Modelling Group Ltd - revenue and costs associated with coflow are estimated to be $4.0 million and $8.3 million, respectively, for fiscal 2018