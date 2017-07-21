Coronation Fund Managers Ltd (CMLJ.J)

BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers assets under management as at June end were r579 bln * Coronation's total assets under management as at 30 June 2017 were r579 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Coronation Fund Managers sees HY DHEPS to be between 206.7 cents and 229.7 cents * Sees HY DHEPS to be down by no more than 10% when compared to dheps of 229.7 cents for half year ended 31 March 2016