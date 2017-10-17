Edition:
United Kingdom

Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

CNA.L on London Stock Exchange

175.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
175.40
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
22,974,411
52-wk High
236.90
52-wk Low
170.88

Chart for

About

Centrica plc is an energy and services company. The Company's segments include Energy Supply & Services-UK & Ireland, Energy Supply & Services-North America, Connected Home, Distributed Energy & Power, Energy Marketing & Trading, Exploration & Production, Central Power Generation and Centrica Storage. The Energy Supply &... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.91
Market Cap(Mil.): £9,759.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5,592.89
Dividend: 3.60
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 14.24 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.90 10.90
ROE: -- 12.95 14.09

Latest News about CNA.L

UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end

LONDON Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it expects to complete a review before the end of the year of Centrica's decision to close its Rough gas storage site.

17 Oct 2017

UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end

LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it expects to complete a review before the end of the year of Centrica's decision to close its Rough gas storage site.

17 Oct 2017

Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse

LONDON Britain's top share index enjoyed a record close on Thursday, boosted by a fresh fall in Brexit bellwether sterling after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said talks are in deadlock.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse

* Centrica, SSE recover from energy cap concerns (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

12 Oct 2017

UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market"

LONDON The British government put some flesh on its plans to cap consumer gas and electricity prices for millions of households, ordering the industry regulator on Thursday to come up with curbs that will initially last until 2020.

12 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market"

* Centre-right government acts to modify market (Updates after publication of draft bill)

12 Oct 2017

FTSE holds near 2-month high though banks weigh

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index held at a two-month high on Thursday, though a fall among financials and Centrica capped gains as did a pop higher for sterling.

12 Oct 2017

UK to publish draft energy price cap laws, seeking to fix "broken" market

LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will publish on Thursday a draft law designed to cap consumer energy prices for millions of households, taking action to try and fix a market it says punishes loyal customers.

12 Oct 2017

UK energy price cap will not start this winter – Ofgem

LONDON A government plan to cap the most common form of gas and electricity tariffs for millions of British households would not come into effect in time for this winter, energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.

11 Oct 2017

Sterling slide boosts Britain's FTSE, basic resources, oil stocks jump

LONDON A sharp fall in sterling boosted Britain's main share index on Thursday, with basic resources and oil and gas stocks contributing most to the upswing.

05 Oct 2017
» More CNA.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates

Market Views

» More CNA.L Market Views