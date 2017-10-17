Centrica PLC (CNA.L)
175.40GBp
23 Oct 2017
-- (--)
175.40
--
--
--
--
22,974,411
236.90
170.88
About
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£9,759.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5,592.89
|Dividend:
|3.60
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.24
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.90
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|12.95
|14.09
UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end
LONDON Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it expects to complete a review before the end of the year of Centrica's decision to close its Rough gas storage site.
Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse
LONDON Britain's top share index enjoyed a record close on Thursday, boosted by a fresh fall in Brexit bellwether sterling after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said talks are in deadlock.
UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market"
LONDON The British government put some flesh on its plans to cap consumer gas and electricity prices for millions of households, ordering the industry regulator on Thursday to come up with curbs that will initially last until 2020.
FTSE holds near 2-month high though banks weigh
LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index held at a two-month high on Thursday, though a fall among financials and Centrica capped gains as did a pop higher for sterling.
UK to publish draft energy price cap laws, seeking to fix "broken" market
LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will publish on Thursday a draft law designed to cap consumer energy prices for millions of households, taking action to try and fix a market it says punishes loyal customers.
UK energy price cap will not start this winter – Ofgem
LONDON A government plan to cap the most common form of gas and electricity tariffs for millions of British households would not come into effect in time for this winter, energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.
Sterling slide boosts Britain's FTSE, basic resources, oil stocks jump
LONDON A sharp fall in sterling boosted Britain's main share index on Thursday, with basic resources and oil and gas stocks contributing most to the upswing.
