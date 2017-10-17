Centrica PLC (CNA.L)

UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end LONDON Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it expects to complete a review before the end of the year of Centrica's decision to close its Rough gas storage site.

UK regulator to finish review of Rough gas storage closure before year's end LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Tuesday it expects to complete a review before the end of the year of Centrica's decision to close its Rough gas storage site.

Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse LONDON Britain's top share index enjoyed a record close on Thursday, boosted by a fresh fall in Brexit bellwether sterling after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said talks are in deadlock.

UPDATE 1-Record close for FTSE as sterling slides on Brexit impasse * Centrica, SSE recover from energy cap concerns (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)

UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market" LONDON The British government put some flesh on its plans to cap consumer gas and electricity prices for millions of households, ordering the industry regulator on Thursday to come up with curbs that will initially last until 2020.

UPDATE 2-UK ask regulator to set price cap to mend "broken energy market" * Centre-right government acts to modify market (Updates after publication of draft bill)

FTSE holds near 2-month high though banks weigh LONDON, Oct 12 Britain's top share index held at a two-month high on Thursday, though a fall among financials and Centrica capped gains as did a pop higher for sterling.

UK to publish draft energy price cap laws, seeking to fix "broken" market LONDON, Oct 12 Britain will publish on Thursday a draft law designed to cap consumer energy prices for millions of households, taking action to try and fix a market it says punishes loyal customers.

UK energy price cap will not start this winter – Ofgem LONDON A government plan to cap the most common form of gas and electricity tariffs for millions of British households would not come into effect in time for this winter, energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday.