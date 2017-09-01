Edition:
United Kingdom

Canara Bank Ltd (CNBK.NS)

CNBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

317.55INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs12.20 (+4.00%)
Prev Close
Rs305.35
Open
Rs305.35
Day's High
Rs319.65
Day's Low
Rs305.35
Volume
2,937,573
Avg. Vol
1,937,670
52-wk High
Rs416.00
52-wk Low
Rs245.31

Chart for

About

Canara Bank Ltd. is an India-based bank. The Bank's segments include Treasury Operations, Retail Banking Operations, Wholesale Banking Operations and Other Banking Operations. The Bank provides personal banking, corporate banking, non-resident Indians banking, Internet banking, and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME)... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.16
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs188,236.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 597.29
Dividend: 1.00
Yield (%): 0.32

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about CNBK.NS

BRIEF-Canara Bank revises rate of interest on savings bank deposits

* Says revises rate of interest on savings bank deposits with outstanding balances above INR 5 million to 4 percent

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Kamat Hotels (India) gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal

* Says gets approval from Canara Bank for one time settlement proposal Source text: [Kamat Hotels (I) Limited has informed the Exchange regarding 'Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the Company has received an approval from Canara Bank approving the One Time Settlement proposal (OTS). The details as required under regulation 30 are given below:A. Reason for opting for One Time Settlement:The Reason

29 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank raises $400 mln via issue of senior unsecured bonds

* Says raises $400 million via issue of senior unsecured bonds under $2 billion medium term note programme Source text - http://bit.ly/2v2IIZP Further company coverage:

04 Aug 2017

India's Canara Bank Q1 net profit misses estimates; bad loans rise

July 19 India's Canara Bank posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher bad loan provisions.

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank June-qtr profit up about 10 pct

* June quarter net profit 2.52 billion rupees versus profit of 2.29 billion rupees year ago

19 Jul 2017

India's CRISIL Ratings buys 8.9 pct stake in rival CARE for $68 mln

MUMBAI, June 29 CRISIL Ltd, majority owned by S&P Global Inc, bought a 8.9 percent stake in rival CARE Ratings for 4.36 billion rupees ($67.55 million), expanding into the country's ratings business at a time of surging corporate bond issuance.

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Crisil buys 8.9 pct stake in Care Ratings

Source text - CRISIL has purchased 26,22,430 equity shares of CARE Ratings Limited (CARE) representing 8.9% of its equity share capital. The investment has been made pursuant to a bid process conducted by Canara Bank, subsequent to their request for quotation issued on June 19, 2017.

29 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of stake in CARE

* India's Canara Bank says seeks interests from banks to advise on sale of its stake in CARE Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Mumbai newsroom)

20 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Canara Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 pct from June 7

* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.10 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Canara Bank March-qtr domestic NIM at 2.39 pct

* Says March quarter global NIM at 2.23 percent Source text: [Major Highlights Q4 FY17 * Gross profit increased to 2973 crore, up by 80.51% y.o.y. * Net profit for Q4 FY17 at 214 crore as against loss of 3905 crore a year ago. * Total expenditure declined by 5.29% y.o.y. * Increase in operating expenses contained at 1% y.o.y. * Interest expenses, including interest paid on deposits declined by 6.87% y.o.y. * Cost of deposits came down to 6.25% from 6.94% last year. * CASA Deposits increased to 1

08 May 2017
» More CNBK.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates