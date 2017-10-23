Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.

U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion (2.65 billion pounds) currency trade in 2011.

UPDATE 1-Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 bln in new exploration * Acting CEO says Cairn keen to partner Indian state firms (Adds detail, quotes, context)

EnQuest starts Kraken oilfield in latest boost to North Sea LONDON EnQuest has started oil production from the Kraken field in the North Sea, the latest addition to the ageing oil and gas basin that has enjoyed a revival despite a drop in crude prices.

BRIEF-Cairn energy secures new licences in Mexico bid round * The licences are located in the Gulf of Mexico in the shallow water Sureste basin in water depths of 100-500 metres and ~50km offshore: Ø Block 7: ENI (45% operator), Cairn (30%), Citla (25%) Ø Block 9: Cairn (65% operator), Citla (35%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)