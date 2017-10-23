Edition:
United Kingdom

Cairn Energy PLC (CNE.L)

CNE.L on London Stock Exchange

200.70GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
200.70
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,820,493
52-wk High
250.60
52-wk Low
164.20

Chart for

About

Cairn Energy PLC (Cairn) is a United Kingdom-based independent oil and gas exploration and development company. The Company's portfolio is focused on approximately three geographical regions, such as North West Europe, the Atlantic Margin and the Mediterranean. Cairn has exploration and appraisal assets in the Atlantic Margin,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.36
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,138.49
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 583.24
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 13.86 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 4.62 10.90
ROE: -- 11.93 14.09

Latest News about CNE.L

U.S. jury finds ex-HSBC executive guilty of fraud in $3.5 billion currency trade

NEW YORK A U.S. jury on Monday found a former HSBC Holdings Plc executive guilty of defrauding Cairn Energy Plc in a $3.5 billion currency trade in 2011.

23 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Cairn Oil and Gas to invest $4.6 bln in new exploration

* Acting CEO says Cairn keen to partner Indian state firms (Adds detail, quotes, context)

09 Oct 2017

EnQuest starts Kraken oilfield in latest boost to North Sea

LONDON EnQuest has started oil production from the Kraken field in the North Sea, the latest addition to the ageing oil and gas basin that has enjoyed a revival despite a drop in crude prices.

26 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Cairn energy secures new licences in Mexico bid round

* The licences are located in the Gulf of Mexico in the shallow water Sureste basin in water depths of 100-500 metres and ~50km offshore: Ø Block 7: ENI (45% operator), Cairn (30%), Citla (25%) Ø Block 9: Cairn (65% operator), Citla (35%) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

20 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-Woodside faces delay on Senegal oil project over ownership row

* SNE field set to be Senegal's first oil development (Adds FAR MD comments)

08 Jun 2017
