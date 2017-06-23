Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)

BRIEF-India's Can Fin Homes Sept-qtr net PAT rises * Sept quarter net PAT 749.9 million rupees versus profit of 550.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio * Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares * Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees * Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs * Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: