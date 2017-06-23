Can Fin Homes Ltd (CNFH.NS)
CNFH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
541.00INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Can Fin Homes Ltd. is a housing finance company. The Company offers housing loan to individuals; housing loan to builders/developers, and loan against property. Its loan portfolio includes housing loans and non-housing loans. Its housing loan products include individual home loans and various schemes related to the construction... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs70,429.17
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|26.62
|Dividend:
|10.00
|Yield (%):
|0.38
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|68.34
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.70
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.15
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Can Fin Homes Sept-qtr net PAT rises
* Sept quarter net PAT 749.9 million rupees versus profit of 550.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves share split in 1:5 ratio
* Says approved sub-division (split) of shares of company in ratio 1:5
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider proposal for sub-division of shares
* Says to consider proposal for sub-division (split) of equity shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes approves to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 bln rupees
* Says approved to seek members' nod for rasing funds up to 60 billion rupees via NCD issue Source text:http://bit.ly/2rhFNJ1 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes to consider fund raising via issue of NCDs
* Says to consider raising of funds by way of issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Can Fin Homes March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 708.7 million rupees versus 474.5 million rupees year ago