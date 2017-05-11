Edition:
Continental Gold Inc (CNL.TO)

CNL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.16CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
$3.14
Open
$3.12
Day's High
$3.16
Day's Low
$3.10
Volume
183,294
Avg. Vol
547,224
52-wk High
$5.75
52-wk Low
$2.62

About

Continental Gold Inc. is a Canada-based exploration and development company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of its mineral properties in Colombia. Its activities include a small-scale mining operation related to exploration work. It operates through mineral exploration in Colombia segment.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 3.36
Market Cap(Mil.): $633.76
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 188.06
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 0.63 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -1.60 10.90
ROE: -- -2.24 14.09

Latest News about CNL.TO

BRIEF-Continental Gold announces agreement with Newmont Mining Corp to purchase 37.38 million common shares of co

* Announce that Newmont Mining Corp has agreed to purchase 37.38 million common shares of company at a price of c$4.00 per share

11 May 2017

BRIEF-Newmont Mining Corp to invest approximately U.S.$109 mln for 19.9 pct ownership of Continental Gold Inc

* Newmont Mining Corp- announced an agreement to invest approximately U.S.$109 million for 19.9 percent ownership of Continental Gold Inc

11 May 2017
