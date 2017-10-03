Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO)

UPDATE 1-Canadian Natural assessing duration of oil sands turnaround CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 3 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will know in the next couple of weeks whether there will be any changes to the original 45 days of planned maintenance at its Horizon oil sands project, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Canadian Natural buys Cenovus Pelican Lake assets for C$975 million Canadian Natural Resources Ltd said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's Pelican Lake heavy oil operations in Alberta for C$975 million ($787 million), the company's second acquisition this year.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX falls as financials lead retreat TORONTO, Sept 5 Canada's main stock index lost ground on Tuesday in a broad retreat led by financial stocks as bond yields fell, while gold miners gained and energy stocks perked up with a surge in oil prices and news of a deal in Alberta's oil patch.

Canadian Natural in advanced talks for Cenovus Pelican Lake asset: source TORONTO/CALGARY Canadian Natural Resources Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Cenovus Energy Inc's heavy oil project in Pelican Lake in northeastern Alberta, for about C$1 billion ($807 million), according to a source familiar with the situation.

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).