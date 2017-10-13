Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO)

CN train derails in Alberta, releases small amount of crude TORONTO, Oct 22 A Canadian National Railway Co train derailed on Sunday afternoon in the western province of Alberta, spilling a small amount of crude and prompting the temporary evacuation of 46 homes as a precautionary measure, local authorities said.

PRESS DIGEST-Canada-Oct 13 Oct 13 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Guinean bauxite miner CBG operations halted by protests CONAKRY, Sept 19 Guinean bauxite miner CBG's operations were halted again on Tuesday by protests in the town of Kamsar having restarted a day earlier, a company official and a source at the state agency for mining infrastructure said.

CP, CN Rail remain optimistic on grain volume despite dry weather Sept 13 Canadian railroad operators remained hopeful that grain volumes for the rest of the year would not be impacted by dry, hot weather that affected wheat and canola crop production in the country's western farm belt.

BRIEF-Canadian National Railway Co announces C$500 mln debt offering * Says ‍announced a public debt offering of C$500 million 3.6% notes due 2047​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-CN reports Q2 earnings per share C$1.36 * CN reports Q2-2017 net income of C$1,031 million, or C$1.36 per diluted share

UPDATE 2-CSX profit beats expectations but shares fall after-hours DETROIT, July 18 CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad operator, posted a better-than-expected rise in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, helped by improved coal shipments, and the company also announced a $500 million increase to its share repurchase program.

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - June 15 June 15 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Fitch Affirms Credit du Nord at 'A'; Outlook Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, May 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit du Nord's (CN) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A', Short-Term IDR at 'F1', Support Rating at '1' and Viability Rating (VR) at 'bbb+'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, SUPPORT RATING AND SENIOR DEBT CN's IDRs and senior debt ratings are aligned with the parent