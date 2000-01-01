Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)
CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,335.05INR
10:29am BST
1,335.05INR
10:29am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs6.95 (+0.52%)
Rs6.95 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs1,328.10
Rs1,328.10
Open
Rs1,328.10
Rs1,328.10
Day's High
Rs1,343.00
Rs1,343.00
Day's Low
Rs1,318.95
Rs1,318.95
Volume
331,469
331,469
Avg. Vol
627,691
627,691
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65
Rs666.65
About
Century Textiles and Industries Limited is engaged in the business of textiles, rayon, cement, and pulp and paper. The Company's segments include Textiles, which includes yarn, cloth and denim cloth, viscose filament yarn and tire yarn; Pulp and Paper, which includes pulp, writing and printing paper, tissue paper and multilayer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs143,847.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|111.70
|Dividend:
|5.50
|Yield (%):
|0.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09